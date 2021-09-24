PTI leader Haleem Adil confirms marriage to Sindh MPA Dua Bhutto

KARACHI – PTI leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh and Tahira Dua Bhutto on Friday declared their secret marriage after the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

Sheikh, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, said that he tied the knot with Bhutto, a PTI MPA, in 2018.

The 55-year-old politician, according to media reports, said: “This is my personal matter and it has nothing to do with politics”.

PTI MPA @DuaBhuttoPTI announced her marriage to Haleem Adil Sheikh after giving birth to a child.

Opposition leader in the #SindhAssembly #HaleemAdilSheikh confirmed his marriage to party member Dua Bhutto. The baby is named #KamilHaleemSheikh.@PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/MIKXDGrPWV — Afzal Nadeem Dogar (@GeoDogar) September 24, 2021

The provincial opposition leader’s statement comes after Dua Bhutto shared the picture of the newborn on her social media accounts’ status.

This is the second marriage of Haleem Adil Sheikh.