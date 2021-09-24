PTI leader Haleem Adil confirms marriage to Sindh MPA Dua Bhutto

By
Web desk
-
360

KARACHI – PTI leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh and Tahira Dua Bhutto on Friday declared their secret marriage after the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

Sheikh, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, said that he tied the knot with Bhutto, a PTI MPA, in 2018.

The 55-year-old politician, according to media reports, said: “This is my personal matter and it has nothing to do with politics”.

The provincial opposition leader’s statement comes after Dua Bhutto shared the picture of the newborn on her social media accounts’ status.

This is the second marriage of Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Previous articlePakistan steps closer to becoming ‘Transit & Transhipment hub’
Next articleEngland’s Michael Owen appointed official ambassador of Pakistan Football League

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR