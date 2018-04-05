PTI leader criticises PPP

Our Correspondent

Nawabshah

Leader of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf PTI, Haleem Adil Shaikh said that with the entry of Imran Khan in Sindh, Pakistan Peoples Party has lost its senses. He said that administration erected PPP camp at site which was permitted for the camp of Imran Khan. He was talking to media at Sheraz Chowk during the membership campaign of PTI.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that administration had permitted PTI to set up its camp at Sheraz Chowk for the purpose of membership but when workers visited the site they were astonished to see that PPP workers with empty chairs occupied the place.

He said that later PTI was constrained to change the place for its camp.