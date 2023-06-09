PTI leader Ali Muhammad arrested for fifth time after release

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested for the fifth time immediately after his release on Friday.

According to the details, Ali Muhammad Khan has been arrested once again after his release from the anti-terrorism court of Mardan. The police say that the name of Ali Muhammad Khan is also included in the anti-corruption police case. The arrest of Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Muhammad Khan has been carried out for the fifth time.

He was arrested by the Mardan police after his release from Peshawar jail yesterday. It is worth mentioning here that last time on May 10 PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested from the Srinagar highway, Islamabad.

Then he was travelling to the Supreme Court of Pakistan when he was detained under Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. The defiant leader was shifted to an unknown place by the police. However, the police did not release any statement regarding his detention then.

The authorities have already arrested top leaders of the PTI including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Umar Safraz Cheema and others.