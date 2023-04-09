PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur sent on 1-day physical remand

Islamabad: Islamabad-based on Sunday sent Ali Amin Gandapur on a one-day physical remand in a terrorism and sedition case, handing him over to the Islamabad police.

The PTI leader was arrested on Thursday from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan from the premises of the Peshawar High Court DI Khan bench.

According to multiple reports, the former federal minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan was arrested from outside the high court premises as he had taken refuge in the court to avoid arrest, after which he was shifted to an “unknown place”.

On Saturday, a court in Dera Ismail Khan handed over Ali Amin Gandapur to the Islamabad Capital Territory Police in the case registered against him at the capital’s Police Station Golra.

After obtaining the court’s order, a police party of the ICT took the PTI leader from DI Khan’s central jail and left for Islamabad, where he was produced today before a local court.