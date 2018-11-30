PTI lays foundation of a new Pakistan: Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that hundred day plan of the PTI government is a roadmap of vibrant change adding that reforms agenda is a unique step of Prime Minister Imran Khan which will benefit the whole nation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, foundation of a new Pakistan has been laid by the PTI government and future of a new Pakistan is bright and vibrant.

In a statement issued here today, Chief Minister said that government has achieved numerous successes on internal and external fronts in a short period of time. Similarly, overcoming the payment crisis is yet another achievement of the government, he said. Meanwhile, steps are being taken for the development of agricultural sector on emergency basis.

No one can hamper the interests of the people as long as Imran Khan is there, he added. The 100 day plan has proved that Imran Khan fulfills his promises.

He said that PTI has successfully achieved the target of national development and prosperity of the people and Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team deserves accolades for their efforts to speedily implement the 100 day plan.

It is a fact that government has achieved the targets of 100 day plan by working day and night. He said that Prime Minister’s agenda is a vibrant plan of national development and the conscious people are fully satisfied with the performance of the PTI government.

He said that PTI government has devised policies for the welfare of the masses and direction of the government has been put in the right direction.

Government has efficiently worked in its first 100 days while no government in the past was able to introduce such a wonderful program, he maintained. It is for the first time in the history of the country that policies have been devised keeping in view the interest of the people and the State.

He said that government has sincerely worked to implement the reforms agenda in its first 100 days and Punjab is burning the midnight oil in this regard. He reiterated that Punjab province will play a leading role in the fulfillment of reforms agenda and it will be leading for materializing the national development targets of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar today went to the residence of Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema at Bangay Village of Chak Jhumra in Faisalabad district to condole the death of his mother. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and offered Fatiha for the departed soul.

Share on: WhatsApp