PTI lawmakers ready to jump from ship: Maryam Situation for no-trust move now ‘favourable’

Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s members were ready to jump ship, as Prime Minister Imran Khan and his incumbent government’s “boat was sinking”.

Speaking to journalists outside the Islamabad High Court, she stated that Imran Khan’s party did not have any ideology, or ideologues, or any commitment and that it was evident that the party and its people were sinking. “I sincerely advise the premier and his party members to wear helmets while in public, or climb atop containers to protect themselves from angry citizens, who are waiting to grab them by their necks,” the PML-N leader remarked.

Maryam Nawaz said the situation for tabling a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was now “favourable”, and asked PTI members to stop backing the party in view of the “changed situation”.