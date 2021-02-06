PTI lawmaker’s farm house demolished in Sindh anti-encroachment drive (VIDEO)

KARACHI – The Sindh Building and Control Authority on Saturday demolished the allegedly illegally build farm house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) provincial lawmaker Haleem Adil Sheikh in Malir during an anti-encroachment operation.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah in a statement said that the government will offer compensation if anyone suffers damages wrongly during the operation.

He said that operation against land grabbers was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy as he wanted to vacate the occupied government land.

Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishes farm houses of PTI leader MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh in Malir. pic.twitter.com/UoluBt5gzk — Umer Ayaz Khan (@UAKHAN_PPP) February 6, 2021

Shah said that the PTI leaders should cooperate with the provincial government in the anti-encroachment drive.

Reports said that the action is being taken against canceled government lands where influential people have constructed their farm houses.

It surfaced the government lands were illegally bought and sold through commercial activities.

Meanwhile, sheikh, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, said that the provincial government has violated the stay order.

PTI leader Shamim Naqvi urged the Sindh High Court and Supreme Court to take notice of the incident, adding that the SCBA had become a puppet in the hands of the government.