PTI lawmaker’s family robbed at gunpoint

Staff Reporter

The family of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman has been robbed at gunpoint in the Sindh capital city.

Zaman told the media that the armed motorists stopped and robbed his family of valuables at gunpoint in Karachi’s Clifton area. Expressing his deep concern about street crimes, the MPA said that elements involved in such activities must be handled with iron hands. Last week, in a similar incident former MQM-P’s MNA Khawaja Sohail Mansoor was also intercepted by unidentified armed men riding a motorcycle, as he left a shopping center near Bilawal House in his car.

