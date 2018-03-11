PTI launched membership drive in Swabi

Peshawar

Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Asad Qaiser Saturday launched PTI membership drive in district Swabi. Those present on the occasion were included PTI stalwart from Sialkot, Usman Dar, district, tehsil presidents, district councilors and office bearers of youth wing. Addressing the function, the Speaker, Asad Qaiser urged all members of the party to make a commitment that they will participate in the membership drive with keen interest and hard work and will play their due role for development of the country.

Welcoming Usman Dar to the function, Asad Qaiser attributed the popularity of the PTI to the hard work and struggle of the party members. He said that they had joined politics for their personal interests and benefits, rather for the service and changing the lot of the people. The Speaker termed the PAF Education City, Gajju Khan Medical College, Women University, Swabi.—APP