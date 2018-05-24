PTI lacks moral courage to admit, apologize, Daniyal Aziz on slapping incident

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz has deemed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf as a party without moral courage in response to the slapping incident on TV a few days back.

Speaking in National Assembly, Daniyal Aziz said that he stands by his words of calling them thieves because Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen stole public money through tax evasion and amnesty.

He decried the slapping incident and no action against Naeem-ul-Haq by the party, saying that they all lack moral courage to admit mistake and apologize.

Naeemul Haque lost his cool during a TV show of private channel and slapped Aziz while arguing with him. The PTI leader became infuriated over his remarks and slapped him.

His speech caused a little uproar in the house upon which speaker Ayaz Sadiq asked him to speak on the issue today i.e. FATA merger bill.