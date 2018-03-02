PTI just wasted time in demos instead of development works in KP

ISLAMABAD :Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had completed many development and welfare projects so far. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had lost its popularity among the masses as it had been failure to resolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s problems, he said while talking to a private news channel. The PTI had wasted its time in levelling baseless allegations against the leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N),he said. The people of Lodhran had reposed their confidence in the PML-N’s candidate instead of the PTI keeping in view the god governance of the PML-N government, he added. Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urged the Pakistan Peoples Party to avoid using derogatory language in the politics. He said Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister of Punjab had made record development and welfare projects in the province. To a question, he said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from the premiership for having an “Iqama”.

Orignally published by APP