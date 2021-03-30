PTI jealous of OLM Train: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday he was surprised that those very people were criticising Lahore’s Orange Line Metro (OLM) Train who could not run Peshawar’s BRT.

During in an informal talk with the media outside Accountability Court (AC) after a hearing here on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif said that the government was feeling ‘jealous’ because the BRT was not properly functional while the Orange train was doing very well.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had no idea that governments the world over announced subsidy on public transport.

When asked about an in-house change in the Punjab Assembly, the PML-N president said since he was in jail he only came to know about political developments through newspapers.

Shehbaz claimed that he saved billions of rupees in large projects initiated in his era while not a single penny of corruption could be proved against him so far.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government submitted its reply in the Accountability Court with regard to vaccination PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif against coronavirus.

The Punjab chief secretary submitted compliance report to the Admin Judge of the accountability court.

“Shehbaz Sharif has been administered corona vaccine on March 26 at 12:30, in accordance to the court order,” the report read.

Sharif was administered first dose of the Covid vaccine under the supervision of the medical superintendent of Jinnah Hospital,” according to the report.

The accountability court had ordered the provincial authorities on Thursday to make arrangements for PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s vaccination against the coronavirus inside prison within two days.

Shehbaz, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, and Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court as Judge Jawadul Hassan resumed hearing an asset case against them.

Over the course of the hearing, Shehbaz complained to the judge that a medical board had examined him a month back but he has not yet been provided a copy of its report.

Besides, he said he requested the authorities to make arrangements for his Covid-19 vaccination inside the jail but his plea has been paid no heed.

The court directed the deputy home secretary to provide the medical report to the opposition leader and make arrangements for his vaccination within two days.