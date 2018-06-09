PTI issues tickets to 173 candidates for NA

Imran to contest from Islamabad first time

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will contest general elections from five constituencies of the National Assembly including Islamabad (NA-53). The other four constituencies are Bannu NA-35, Mianwali I (NA-95), Lahore IX (NA-131) and Karachi (NA-243). This is the first time that Imran Khan has selected Islamabad as one of his constituencies for National Assembly.

The party on Friday issued list of its candidates of National Assembly and provincial assemblies on the party website. As per the list, the PTI has announced its candidates for 60 per-cent NA and candidates from 40 percent constituencies of provincial assemblies have also been finalized. The rest of the candidates will be announced in a couple of days.

Some 290 aspiring candidates from various provincial assemblies have applied for tickets. In a video message, Imran Khan said the parliamentary board of PTI under his chair announced the candidates and the tickets were issued purely on merit. He said it was very hard phase as there were over 4500 candidates and the party has issued tickets to 400 to 500.

Imran Khan urged those who could not get ticket to participate with them in the elections for ‘Naya Pakistan’, which is a major dream.

Unlike previous elections in 2013, Imran will not be contesting the election from Rawalpindi this time. PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan will contest the election from two Rawalpindi constituencies i.e. NA-59 and NA-63. PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be contesting from NA-156 Multan, while party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry will be contesting from NA-67 Jhelum.

In Karachi, Arif Alvi and Ali Zaidi will be contesting the polls from NA-247 and NA-244 respec-tively. Saifur Rehman will be the PTI candidate in NA-242 Karachi.

PTI leader Asad Umar will contest the polls from NA-54 Islamabad. PTI will field Aleem Khan in NA-129 Lahore and Abrarul Haq in NA-78 Narowal. Dr Yasmin Rashid will be the party candidate from NA-125 Lahore. The PTI has decided to field veteran politician Ghulam Mustafa Khar in NA-181 Muzaffargarh. Zulfikar Khosa will contest the polls on PTI ticket from NA-190 Dera Ghazi Khan. Pervez Khattak and Murad Saeed will be PTI’s candidates for NA-25 Nowshera and NA-4 Swat, respectively. Aijaz Chaudhry will contest the polls from NA-133 Lahore, Nadeem Afzal Chan from NA-88 Sargodha, Shafqat Mehmood from NA-130 Lahore and Usman Dar from NA-73 Sialkot. The PTI also issued tickets to 81 candidates on Friday contesting election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The party, however, named its candidates in only 21 constituencies of the Sindh Assembly. It issued party tickets for 165 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly and 23 constituencies in Balochistan. According to PTI chairman it was not possible to issue party tickets to everyone. He however urged the one, who have not issued tickets, to support the party.