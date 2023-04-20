PTI issues list of candidates for Punjab elections

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a list of candidates for the provincial assembly general elections in Punjab.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the PTI candidates will submit their tickets to their respective returning officers today.

A total of 297 candidates have been fielded by the former ruling party, which had dissolved the provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this year in a bid to force the federal government to call general elections.

Upon the resistance from the federal government led by the PML-N, the Imran Khan-led PTI moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the “unconstituional” delay.

On April 4, a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

The federal government was also ordered to provide funds and security, however, the court’s directives were not implemented citing terror threats and scarcity of funds.

The court is hearing the election delay case and has summoned the chief of leading political parties today.