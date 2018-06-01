PTI is non-serious party

Islamabad

PML-N leader, Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that it has been a tradition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf that they think after taking a decision. Talking to the newsmen outside the accountability court in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said that consultation couldn’t take place with the non-serious party like PTI again.

‘Process of consultation has been completed, constitutionally cannot have more consultation over the name of caretaker CM’ Rana Sanaullah said. He said that Governor House Punjab will issue notification at 12.01am Thursday, if Nasir Khosa agrees to hold the office, else the matter will go to the election commission. Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senior Leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said that he is habitual of taking U-turns.

Earlier, Minister for Defence Production Rana Taveer Hussain said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was an immature politician, who always adopted politics of confrontation, agitation and chaos on different matters. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Provincial Assembly Mian Mehmood Rasheed had evolved a consensus on the appointment of Nasir Khosa as interim Chief Minister but later Imran Khan halted it, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Imran Khan was unaware of the political situation and integrity and capabilities of bureaucrats as cancellation of Nasir Khosa appointment was ample proof of the fact. He said Mehmood Rasheed appreciated the appointment of Nasir Khosa but Imran Khan back out on the decision which showed his immaturity.—INP