PTI is for people like Amir Liaquat, says Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been made for the people like Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain.

Responding to a reporter’s question at accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said he thanks to Allah that Amir Liaquat didn’t join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Meanwhile, ex-PM also ignored a question regarding former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, saying that let us discuss the matter for which we are here in the court.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar appeared in accountability court for a hearing of references against him.

During the proceedings, he remembered Indian actor Dilip Kumar and said that the current situation has been turned into his film.

It is to be mentioned here that the court is due to record statement of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had accused both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PTI chairman Imran Khan of deceiving the nation.

Sharif termed Zardari and Khan two sides of the same coin and revealed that PTI voted for PPP’s candidate Saleem Mandviwalla in Senate polls.

Sharif apprised attendants that he was ousted from premiership over receiving salary from the son and that corruption of not even a single penny was proved against him. Sharif claimed that nation has rejected the verdict (Panama Papers case’s verdict on 28th of July, 2016) of his ouster.

Orignally published by NNI