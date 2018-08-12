PTI invites PML-N to Imran’s oath-taking ceremony

ISLAMABAD : A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met outgoing Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to invite the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to party chief Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking to media after the meeting, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister-in-waiting has vowed to remove all reservations of the opposition parties in line with his vision of taking them in the loop over a number of issues.

The PTI delegation included former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak, party nominee for NA speaker slot Asad Qaiser, and Umar Ayub.

Mr Chaudhry stressed the need for forging unity among political parties which he said is essential to tackle many challenges faced by the country.

He praised the opposition’s decision not to boycott parliament over alleged rigging in polls.

The PTI leader said he would also meet PPP leader Syed Khurhseed Shah this evening to invite him to the oath-taking ceremony.

The outgoing NA speaker in his remarks said the delegation met him to invite his party’s parliamentary leaders to attend the PM’s inauguration. He said the newly elected government desired to run the house with cooperation of the opposition.

Asad Qaiser, who has been named the PTI candidate for the NA speaker slot, said the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere.

He said the party wanted to have amiable relations with all parties in parliament.

Share on: WhatsApp