PTI introduced revolutionary reforms in all major sectors: CM

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Pervez Khattak here Thursday chaired last meeting of the provincial cabinet wherein he claimed to have made all the departments apolitical and introduced radical reforms in education, health and policing in the interest of public service. The CM told the outgoing cabinet members that ‘terrorism was on its peak in the province, institutions were ineffective, there was total lack of investment in the industrial sector and political interference was at its climax when PTI formed coalition government in the province in 2013.’

Pervez Khattak said we came with an agenda to serve the masses in its true manner and that’s why we introduced revolutionary reforms in all major sectors including policing, health and education for benefits of masses. He said every outgoing Government should introduce reforms for the upcoming governments for their facilitation. The cabinet approved KP Labour, Child Labours Protection and Livestock policies 2018 that would help protect all basic and fundamental rights of the labourers and children besides improving animals’ breeding in the province. The labour policy would bring positive improvement in health and other related issues of the labourers and termed it is in consonance with international labour policies. The cabinet also approved Child Labour Policy KP that would help eliminate child labour from the province and ensure provision of quality education to all deserving children.

The Cabinet also approved livestock policy to ensure better breeding of the livestock in the province. The Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak in his address said there was ignorance about importance of the livestock in the province and the cabinet gave two months time to the department concerned to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for its effective implementation.—APP