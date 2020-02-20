PTI inherited weak institutions: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has advised the opponents to be patient and rest assure that PTI is in the government till year 2023.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Provincial Minister of KPK Ziaullah Khan Bangash; addressing the Railways Labourers Conference and talking to media here at Governor House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has no political or personal but national agenda, and he is not afraid of country’s present day challenges and facing these with courage. Ehsas Programme is very important for elimination of poverty and unemployment. We have inherited weak institutions, which are now being streamlined. Two hundred days of curfew in occupied Kashmir is the worst terrorism of India. ‘We are sanding with our Kashmiri brethren to the last.’

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Imran Khan, while becoming Kashmiris’ ambassador in real sense, is very effectively fighting their case. Muslim Ummah will have to get united not tomorrow but today. The history will not absolve those keeping mum over Kashmir issue on various pretexts. Khyber Pakhtoon Khuwah has best system of local bodies and police, and people of KPK are stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan and government policies.

Addressing the Railways Labourers Conference, Punjab Governor said that Pakistan will then progress when its labour leaders are strong, adding that no country can advance further without having active role of labourers community. From now on, I am your advocate to get your demands fulfilled. Only those leaders succeed in the world, who served the humanity. Today, any leader of the world is remembered in the history not for being wealthy but for his public service.

He said that he had telephoned Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who told him that he is going to hold a meeting with railways labourers. He assured the labourers of presenting their demands before the Prime Minister Imran Khan, if these are not fulfilled by the railways minister.

Governor Pubnjab said that Pakistan Army, police, law enforcement agencies, political leadership and people of Pakistan had played effective role in elimination of terrorism from the country.

Later, a condolence reference and Quran Khuwani for Naeemul Haq (late) who was among founding leaders of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, was held here at Governor House. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Provincial Ministers Husnain Bahadar Dareshak, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Abdul Aleem Khan and more than 5,000 party workers attended the ceremony. While, Amanul Haq, son of Naeemul Haq, thanked he party leaders and workers through a video message.