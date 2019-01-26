PTI incapable to run country affairs: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that they had already pointed out that PTI government is incapable to run the affairs of country adding that Sindh was deprived of its water and natural gas supply and on Friday life came to stand still in the province specially in Karachi due to discontinuation of electricity. Talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly on Friday, the Advisor said that It was first time in the history that electricity to Sindh Assembly was interrupted.

He said that due to longest breakdown of electricity, water shortage has emerged in the metropolis that has multiplied the miseries of people. He said that Governor Sindh and federal minister had held out assurance of uninterrupted supply of gas to Sindh as per it’s share but they failed to keep their promise.

He said that despite the constitutional guarantees, federal government was depriving of Sindh from its resources. Responding to a question, Advisor Information said that due to breakdown of electricity businesses were badly affected in the city and industries were shut off. He said that due to energy crisis in Sindh unemployment was also increasing in the province.

