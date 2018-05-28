PTI in state of frustration: Daniyal

Islamabad

Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is in a state of frustration as the party has divided into groups and old loyal people are leaving them. Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI is heading towards violation in the general election as they have foreseen defeat.

He said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) will go in general election on the basis of its five-year performance. People of the country consider PML-N the only political party which has worked for strengthening the economy and bringing prosperity in Pakistan.

He said the PML-N government has ensured lowest inflation rate during five years which is first time in history of the country. Daniyal Aziz said international organizations and surveys are acknowledging performance of the PML-N government and Punjab province is at top in ranking in performance.

He said people of the country will hold accountability of the political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf which has raised slogans to make the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa corruption free in 90 days and but nothing is done in five years. The minister said PTI has closed accountability commission in the province which is a question mark on their performance.—APP