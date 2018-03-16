PTI in NA protests by wearing garland of electricity bills

Government denies allegation

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali informed the National Assembly during Question Hour on Thursday that the gap between demand and supply of electricity has been bridged. He added that no overbilling is being done by the government in FATA. He added that the PML-N government took power generation to 19,200 megawatt last year, which was 13, 500 megawatt in 2013. Power generation will likely to touch figure of about 24,000 megawatt during summer this year.

He stated that revenue based load-shedding is being observed across Pakistan and no discrimination is made on the basis of province or company.

Abid Sher Ali said that distribution lines are also being upgraded across Pakistan while hundred percent mobile meter reading is being ensured in various distributing companies to avoid overbilling.

Meanwhile, PTI MNA Sajid Nawaz Khan wore a garland of electricity bills worth of Rs20 million as protest against overcharging of electricity consumers. He termed that all the bills were the ones on which power consumers have been charged for more units than they used.

Abid Sher Ali, who said that power theft cannot go on unabashedly. He added that bills can never be waived off and that the country was not made for electricity thieves. Responding to a question, Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Secretariat Raja Javed Ikhlas about 200 kilometers of Railways track has been replaced across Pakistan last year.

He said that about 649 kilometers of Railway track is being renewed under various projects out of which replacement work on 302 kilometers length has been completed. Answering a question, Parliamentary Secretary said that 1184 acres of Railways land has been retrieved from illegal occupies across Pakistan.

To a question, Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam informed the House that the nine steel units in Islamabad have been installed, online dust monitoring system and their efficiency is being regularly monitored.

The House today passed “The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2018”. The bill was moved by Minister of State for Power Abid Sher.

Replying to another Calling Attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla said that Islamabad police is taking concrete steps to check one-wheeling in the federal capital. He said that Islamabad traffic police is also running a campaign in colleges and universities of the federal capital to create awareness among youngsters regarding harmfulness of one-wheeling.

Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Secretariat Raja Javed Ikhlas informed the House that there was no proposal under consideration regarding privatization of Pakistan Post.

Ikhlas Secretary said that Pakistan Post is the oldest institution of Pakistan and the government is taking steps to upgrade its performance. Pakistan Post had presented an agenda of reforms in 2015, which was approved by the Prime Minister to revamp the institution. The prime minister approved public private partnership in three heads, which included mobile money order, parcel , logistic project, and rehabilitation of post offices’ infrastructure. He said that so far no company has shown interest in these biddings. Pakistan Post is facing a deficit of eight to ten billion rupees. The house was adjourned to meet again today.