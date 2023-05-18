PTI in disarray as another leader Major (r) Tahir Sadiq quits party after May 9 attacks

LAHORE – The internal turmoil within Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is more gripping the former ruling party than any other thing as several leaders continue to jump ship after May 9 vandalism.

This is perhaps the darkest hour for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf as the populist party suffered back-to-back blows; several members decided to distance themselves from the party due to violent attacks that hung the nation’s head in shame.

After Mehmood Moulvi and Malik Amin, six former members of the Provincial Assembly from South Punjab parted with PTI and now PTI’s powerhouse in Attock, Major (r) Tahir Sadiq decided to quit.

In a statement doing rounds online, Tahir Sadiq said he decided to distance himself from PTI due to attacks on military installations, saying Army is his second home. Sadiq and his daughter Eman Tahir both decided to jump the apparently sinking ship of Imran Khan-led PTI.

Other leaders shared two cents on Khan’s close aides who according to them are peddling anti-army sentiment in the masses.

Earlier, Muhammad Zaheer ud Din Khan Alizai, Sajjad Hussain Chheena, Aun Dogar, Abdul Hayi, Malik Mujtaba Niaz Gishkori, and Sardar Qaisar Abbas Khan Magsi decided to quit PTI.