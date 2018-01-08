PTI: Imran has proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari has on Sunday clarified the rumors of party chief Imran Khan’s third marriage and said he has not tied the knot yet.

Mazari took to Twitter and shared a statement of chairman’s spokesperson stating, “To set the record straight, Mr Khan proposed marriage to Ms Bushra Maneka; but Ms Maneka asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children.”

The statement expresses disappointment over giving such a hype to the private matters of Imran Khan. “It is indeed sad to see this extremely private and sensitive matter be made the subject of an erroneous story leading to all manner of public conjecture,” it says.

The statement continues, “This has put an unacceptable burden especially on the children of Ms Maneka and Mr Khan who have had to learn of such a private and intimate issue from the media.”

It reads, “If and when the proposal is accepted by Ms Maneka for the marriage, Mr Khan will announce it publicly in the proper manner. Till then we request the media to give the two families, especially the children, their privacy.”

