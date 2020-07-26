PTI hints at moving court against appointment of Fazl-ur-Rehman’s brother as Karachi DC

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday has hinted at moving court against appointment of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Fazl-ur-Rehman’s brother Zia-ur-Rehman as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karachi Central district.

In a statement, Haleem Adil said that PTI government has rejected the hiring of Fazl-ur-Rehman’s brother. After fake domiciles, fake DCs are also being hired in Sindh, he added.

The PTI leader further appealed to withdraw Zia-ur-Rehman’s appointment on immediate basis.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government had accepted the demand made by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and gave his brother an important post.

Zia-ur-Rehman had been transferred from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was “posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Collector / Deputy Commissioner, Central, Karachi, vice Mr. Farhan Ghani Khan, an officer of Ex-PCS (85-19),” a notification issued Thursday read.

Zia-ur-Rehman has also served as Deputy Commissioner Khushab during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) era.