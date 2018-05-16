PTI has no character, ideology: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: former ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has no character and ideology as it is formed to malign others.

Talking to media persons in accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said that not only PTI Chief Imran Khan, but others were also involved in the sit-ins held in 2014. He also assured to unveil the facts in future.

Nawaz Sharif has said there were many characters behind Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s 2014 sit-ins and he will reveal their names when the time comes.

“Many characters played a part in 2014 sit-ins,” he added

“Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri were among those characters and when time comes I will reveal the names of others involved,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding PTI’s dismissal of Nawaz’s suggestion to form a national commission in light of the recent treason allegations against him, the former premier said, “PTI neither has character nor ideology.”

“PTI is the party which disrespects others, uses foul language and follows the umpire,” the former premier continued.

He added, “PTI is also the party which stages protests.”

“The Imran Khan-led party does not have faith in our slogan of ‘respect the vote’,” Nawaz concluded.

The former premier said that PTI has no stance regarding respecting the vote. People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have seen the so-called change that Imran wanted to bring, he taunted.

Nawaz Sharif said that PTI is the party that believes in umpire’s finger.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had rejected the statement of National Security Committee (NSC) in the aftermath of the controversial remarks of PML-N supreme leader about the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The NSC meeting had categorically rejected the statement of Nawaz Sharif. The participants termed the remarks as contrary to the facts and said that Indian government didn’t present evidence for investigation.

Nawaz maintained that NSC’s declaration was painful and contradictory to facts. “The people should know who inflicted the country to this point,” he stressed.

Nawaz urged to form a commission over the matter to reveal the truth before the nation. He also confirmed the news of Dawn Leaks-1 pertaining to security meeting.