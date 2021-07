Peshawar

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has adversely failed to bring any change in KP, as poverty, bad governance and corruption are at rise and inflation and unemployment are playing havoc in life of common man in the province.

Taking to party workers at Markaz-e-Islami Peshawar here on Thursday, he said the government made tall claims to bring development in Fata at time of its merger with KP but all claims remained limited to papers.—INP