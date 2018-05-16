PTI has devastated KP: CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

President Pakistan Muslim League-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that PTI has devastated the province of KP and the whole city of Peshawar has also been defaced. The promises made with the nation by Imran Niazi have proved false.

Earlier, Khan Sahib announced that he will not develop Jangla bus in Peshawar but later, he dreamt of starting this project in his deep slumber. Khan Sahib has started metro bus project in Peshawar which he always used to call as Jangla bus. This Jangla bus could not ply in Peshawar as the constitutional tenure of the government is about to an end, now.

He was telephonically addressing a public meeting at Butgram district of KP, today. Shahbaz Sharif was scheduled to address the public meeting at Butgram but he could not reach there due to inclement weather. Shahbaz Sharif said in his telephonic address that he was very happy to come to Butgram to meet his colleagues there and he would also discuss that PTI government has not solved the problems of the KPK people but has wasted their time.

The KP has left back after the passage of five years as new projects have not started in KPK. But due to the inclement weather, I could not visit Butgram. By the Grace of Allah Almighty, I will soon visit to meet all of you. He said the people living in KPK province are proud citizens of the country. He said that Imran Khan Niazi promised five years ago to produce thousands of megawatts electricity. He even claimed that ample electricity will be produced to provide it to the whole of KP province and the country as well. However, electricity generation projects of just 74 megawatt electricity have been set up after the passage of five years. On the other side, 80 megawatt electricity generation project set up by the previous government went out of order in 2016 and PTI government has failed to rerun this project. This way, PTI government has produced minus six megawatt electricity.

Has the person who makes false promises and deceives the nation, the right to lead and govern the masses? Shahbaz Sharif said that one billion tree tsunami has also proved a false claim. Imran Khan lied at every occasion and set records of falsehood. If Allah Almighty gave us an opportunity, we shall make KP province another Punjab and Peshawar will be developed as like Lahore.

Development works will be carried out in Hazara, Butgram and other cities. New educational institutions and hospitals will be set up and lakhs of people will be provided jobs while stipend will also be given to the deserving students for educational purposes. We shall complete all such projects and I shall also visit Butgram soon, concluded the Chief Minister.