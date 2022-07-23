PTI has been paid in the same coin, says Marriyum

Hamza elected as CM in accordance with SC’ verdict

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the opposition has been paid in the same coin because PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain has relayed the same instructions to his party members as had been conveyed by PTI chief Imran Khan to his members during the time of previous Punjab chief minister election.

In her rejoinder to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s criticism of the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling, Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that the PML-Q president instructed his party members not to vote for Ch Pervaiz Elahi. She contended that these were the same instructions as conveyed by PTI chief Imran Khan during previous Punjab CM election.

“Imran cannot alter the law and constitution through his bullying tactics and by hurling threats and abuses,” she asserted adding that if the ruling had been in favour of Imran then it would have been acceptable and if it had been in favour of Hamza Shehbaz, then it would have been wrong.

Ms Aurangzeb was of the view that Pakistan suffered irreparable loss due to lies and hypocrisy of Imran. The country could not make progress and has reached to the verge of bankruptcy during the previous regime, she lamented adding that the Bushra-Gogi mafia had been ruling the roost for the last four years.

She maintained that the PA deputy speaker rejected the PML-Q members votes polled in favour of Ch Pervaiz Elahi on the instruction of Q League head.

The minister said that the parliament has been formed through the constitution and it works according to the constitution.

Marriyum said that Hamza Shehbaz was elected Chief Minister of Punjab as a result of the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict.

She said that Supreme Court in its verdict had given the authority of vote only to the party chief.

She advised Imran Khan to accept the decision of the Supreme Court and refrain from threatening. The SC empowered the speaker to reject the votes in the light of the party head’s instructions and it ordered the removal of the members who violated the decision of the party chief.

She remarked that the interpretation of the constitution could not be done by Imran Khan’s bullying, threats and abuse, adding she said the Parliament was constituted by the constitution, it operated by the authority of the constitution.

In reaction to PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s remarks, she said that 10 votes of (PML-Q members) were rejected during election of the Punjab Chief Minister in the light of the Supreme Court’s decision.

“If the ruling is in favour of Imran, it is constitutional and if it is in favor of Hamza Shehbaz, it is unconstitutional”, she said while taking a jibe on Imran Khan.