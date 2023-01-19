PTI has become most popular party: Mahmood Khan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood khan has said that PTI has become the most popular party amongst general public as well as political classes adding that despite the end of its tenure in the province, people and political figures are joining PTI. “This is evidence of their firm conviction and confidence on its dynamic and sincere leadership. Imported politicians have failed in denting the political stature of PTI”.

The Chief Minister observed while addressing the joining ceremony of prominent political figures from district Dir on Thursday. MNA Bashir Khan and ex Provincial Minister Mohibbullah were also present on the occasion. According to details, ex district councilor of PPP from Chakdara Haji Nawab, ex district councilor of PPP from Temergara Muhammad Israr, ex district councilor of PPP from Kotigram, Dir lower Haroon Rashid and president of PPP from Talash Dir lower Malik Mumtaz formally joined PTI by quitting their longstanding affiliation with Pakistan People’s Party.

Similarly, president of QWP from Temergara, Khizar Hayat also announced joining PTI. The Chief Minister welcomed the newcomers to the fold of PTI and paid rich tribute to them for choosing a political party which is representative of Pakistanis.

The Chief Minister said that PTI has wiped out all the political parties at grassroot level due to their sincere leadership and development initiatives.

He made it clear that Imran Khan is the only leader who is fighting against corrupt political mafias single handedly.

This is the reason why people have faith in his leadership, he said and added that only Imran Khan has the ability to steer the country out of the current economic cries.