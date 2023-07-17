Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Sunday the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government weakened national economy by introducing wrong policies. Addressing the workers’ convention here at Mohallah Water Works, he said: “We are determined and will soon succeed in bringing the country out of darkness”. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had gathered all political parties to support the national economy.

He said that unfortunately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was brought into power in 2018 through a rigged elections, and those who supported Imran Khan, the performance of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in front of them. During the planned attacks on 9th May, the memorials of martyrs were insulted, he said, adding “we stand with our martyrs and Ghazis” and those who insulted the memorials of martyrs would be brought to justice under the law.

Khawaja Asif said that during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government before 2018 election, the country’s economy was getting stable, but then the premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under a conspiracy. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working very hard for the stability of the country’s economy and he hoped that they would soon be able to put the country on road to development and prosperity.

The Defence Minister said that allied parties of the coalition government had also played a very important role and maintained unity under a spirit for which he salute them. He further said that elections would be announced in a month after the dissolution of assemblies. Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had started its election campaign.