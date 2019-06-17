Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that overthrowing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is the only solution to country’s ills.

Addressing a joint press conference with Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who called on him in Islamabad, Maulana Fazl said an all parties conference will be held in the last days of the ongoing month to devise a joint strategy with consensus.

Terming the budget for fiscal year 2019-20 presented in parliament “anti-people” and “anti-state”, the senior politician said the poor will not be able to make their ends meet if the budget is passed in the National Assembly.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the house of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed future strategy of opposition parties.

Rehman lamented that the government had turned the country into “economic slaves” and had proposed a budget that was “drawn up by an IMF (International Monetary Fund) representative”. He alleged that Rs7.20 trillion budget was prepared by the IMF and not the government. “Our (opposition) stance regarding the 2018 general elections remain unchanged,” he said. “All opposition parties including the JUI-F termed it rigged and term Prime Minister Imran Khan as ‘selected premier’”.

He also spoke on the recent arrests of political bigwigs of the country, saying they indicated that the government wanted the budget to be approved without any opposition. The PPP chairman speaking on the occasion urged all opposition parties to work together to stop this budget from being passed in the lower house of parliament.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also called on Pakistan Muslin League-N president Shahbaz Sharif and discussed with him the All Parties Conference of the joint opposition and political situation of the country. He maintained that the “government will have to go”.