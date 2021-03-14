PTI govt’s policies being recognised globally: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s environmental policies are being recognised globally.

The Prime Minister said this on Sunday while sharing a video of the World Economic Forum (WEF), summarising Pakistan’s green policies, on his Twitter account.

“Globally PTI’s environment policies are being recognised esp (especially) our green recovery programme from the Covid-19 pandemic and our climate action plan,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The WEF video detailed three ways through which Pakistan aims to build a greener future.

The country has “pledged to source 60 percent of energy from renewables by 2030. It has cancelled coal projects, replacing them with hydroelectric power,” the video stated.

The video went on to highlight Pakistan’s creation of over 85,000 green jobs, “….from plant care to the protection of forests. It’s training 5,000 young people to be nature guardians.”

The WEF clip added that the Government of Pakistan was also investing on creating green spaces.

“Pakistan has attracted $180 million in funding towards the creation of 15 new national parks,” it said, adding that the country is also “launching a $500 million ‘green Eurobond’ and will soon provide a monetary valuation of its green space making its worth clear – and easier to protect.”

Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries in the world in the face of climate change.

Over the previous decade, the country has already witnessed extreme weather conditions including floods, extraordinarily heavy monsoon rains and heat waves – even as the country has contributed disproportionately less

towards the emission of greenhouse gases, which is the largest human factor contributing towards climate change.

Climate-induced migration has already begun in several areas of the country.—TLTP