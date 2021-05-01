PTI govt’s policie are labour friendly

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Spokesperson Punjab government, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Saturday said increase in the wages of workers was a reflection of the government’s labour-friendly policies.

In her message on International Labour Day issued here, she paid tribute to the worker community around the world.

“In Islam, the greatness of a worker is highlighted by calling him a friend of Allah”, she quoted.

Musarrat Cheema said this day reminded us of workers who sacrificed their lives for their rights.

She said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf initiated several welfare projects for the worker community and would continue to work for their uplift.

She said the government was determined to give rights to the worker community in ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Meanwhile, In her message on the Labour Day, Dr Shireen Mazari said, “Today is the day to not just honor our workers but to also realize how far we have to go to give them their right to health, education and basic security of work plus a rational minimum wage,” says a press release issued here on Saturday.

She said that the government was committed to ensure the basic rights to all citizens, especially to workers and deprived segments of the society.