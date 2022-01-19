PTI govt’s days numbered: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s government only had a few more days in power. The PML-N leader’s remarks came during a media talk outside the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Maryam said the incumbent government’s performance “couldn’t be termed bad, because there is no performance to judge”. She added that,

“The sooner we get rid of their [PTI’s] incompetence, the better.” “Inflation, unemployment, the Murree tragedy, what more issues does one talk about,” Maryam said.

Further speaking of the Murree tragedy, she demanded the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid respond to the incident as the government’s spokespersons were “trying to hide its incompetence”.

“Nawaz Sharif’s party has gone through torment. Yet, after all the trials and tribulations, it is standing like a rock behind its leader. It did not break even after the concocted court cases initiated against the party,” she said.

Referring to PTI MNA Noor Alam’s speech in the National Assembly in which he criticised the senior leadership of his own party, Maryam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was in power and yet, his own members do not respect him.

Last week, a day after asking PM Imran ‘tough questions’ about the party’s performance in K-P, Noor Alam assailed the PTI government in the lower house of parliament for “ignoring” the province and demanded that names of top cabinet members, including the PM Imran, be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The senior leadership of the party took notice of Alam’s criticisim of the PTI-led government.