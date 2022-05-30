PTI govt’s ARU recovered Rs426b in last 3 years

The Assets Recovery Unit (ARU), which was set up by former prime minister Imran Khan to bring looted money from foreign countries back to Pakistan, helped recover Rs426.4 billion over the last three years, according to documents prepared by the Cabinet Division this month.

Of the total amount, over Rs334bn was recovered in the last fiscal year alone, according to the Cabinet Division’s yearbook for 2020-21, which was prepared in May 2022, well over a month after Shehbaz Sharif took over as the prime minister.