Lahore

Prime Minister Imran khan on Saturday said that it was the state’s job to ensure that every citizen has access to shelter, food and other basic facilities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said this while performing the groundbreaking of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in Renala Khurd on Saturday.

He announced that the housing scheme will be launched country-wide and added that the critics of the project will see that it will gain pace every year.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said five million houses will be built in five years. “This housing society will give a chance to those who could never imagine owning a house of their own.”

He added, “We are taking steps to uplift the weak segments of the society. The government is committed to providing basic facilities to the masses.”

“The private sector will invest in this mega project while the government will play the role of facilitator,” the premier said adding that several foreign companies have taken a great interest in investing in the housing sector.

The prime minister added the scope of the housing project is to spread to the whole country. “I am confident that the project will gather pace with each passing year as Naya Pakistan Housing Authority has been established and all the hurdles in the way have been removed with amendments in the rules and regulations of State Bank of Pakistan.” Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed that his government will “make the impossible possible” by building houses for the less privileged.

Moreover, PM Imran said the government is executing difficult projects which the previous governments failed to undertake. “The housing project will enable the youth to establish construction companies. This mega project will uplift forty industries allied to the construction industry which will generate economic activity and job opportunities for the youth.” “The government is also bringing a programme for katchi abadies in which these slums will be converted into flats where people will have access to basic amenities including water, electricity and sewerage,” Imran shared.

Prime Minister Imran said that the building of the houses will be outsourced to the private sector and the government will merely assist in the process.

“We want every citizen to have a roof over their heads,” he said.

The premier also said that the government seeks to build high-rise apartment blocks in the place of shanty towns in urban cities. He said that the centre has asked Chinese builders to assist the government in the project using the latest technology so that work can be completed quickly.

Earlier, the premier held separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar to discuss important matters.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, talking to Director General Anti-Corruption Ejaz Hussain Shah said elimination of corruption from the country was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.The meeting was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The prime minister further said that progress could not take place in Pakistan with corruption and directed that indiscriminate action against corrupt elements should be considered a mission, assuring him complete assistance of the government.