PTI govt will not burden people: Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said though there are financial constraints but the people will not be burdened. The PTI government has presented the best budget despite difficult circumstances. The assembly members have also shown unity and followed the parliamentary norms, he added.

This was stated by him while addressing the assembly members after the approval of provincial budget 2018-19 in Punjab assembly on Thursday. Despite impediments, development budget has been given to the districts. This is the sole budget in the provincial history in which no gimmickry of words has been shown nor has anything been hidden. He said that punjab cabinet meetings will be started from southern punjab and added the goal of good governance will be achieved according to the PTI manifesto.

The next budget will be presented after consulting the assembly members even before. I am thankful to those who have extended support and trust on PTI government. He said that projects will be completed in consultation with the assembly members and also announced to give two months basic salary to punjab assembly staff as honorarium. The assembly members raised slogans in praise of Iman Khan and Usman Buzdar and speaker punjab assembly Ch. Pervaiz Elahi also paid tributes to Usman Buzdar and expressed full confidence on his leadership.

Share on: WhatsApp