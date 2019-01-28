PTI govt using thuggish tactics against opp: Bilawal

Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government of adopting ‘thuggish’ tactics against rival political parties in order to maintain its influence.

According to the top PPP leader, the ruling party is bashing the opposition in order to hide the “inefficiency of its own leaders and government”.

“The PTI believes that there is a constant need to make false promises in order to keep the government intact,” he said, adding that but the people could not be deceived by the lies of the leaders any more.

“These false promises helped the PTI in coming into power, but these are not enough to lead the country on the path of prosperity. A proper vision is required for the progress of the country,” Bilawal said.

He added that by giving power to those who only wish to gain political influence, the establishment has given rise to questions against its own credibility.

The PPP chairman also expressed concerns over the illegal occupation of land owned by relatives of his party’s senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira. “Being a relative of a member of the opposition has also become a crime in the country.”.—INP

