PTI govt unaware of economy, nation’s problems: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N president and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is unaware of economy and nation’s problems.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said that the general masses are facing troubles in livelihood due to increasing inflation.

Earlier, Shahbaz Sharif said that the economic figures presented by the government are unreliable and a clear betrayal to the nation.

An important meeting of the Economic Advisory Council of the PML-N was held under the chairmanship of Shahbaz Sharif. Former finance minister Ishaq Dar also attended the virtual meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz termed the government’s economic statistics as fraudulent and unreliable and said that it was important to inform the people about the economic catastrophe being inflicted on the country. Shahbaz Sharif, while consulting on the PML-N’s

strategy for the pre-budget seminar on June 3, directed the party’s Economic Advisory Council to come up with proposals to protect the public interest in the current situation.

He said that we have to tell the truth to the nation so that history bears witness and no excuse can be made, adding that our first effort is not to allow the anti-people budget to be passed at any cost.

“Everything we have told the nation so far has come true,” he said. Shahbaz Sharif criticised the government on failure to control the prices of essential commodities.

He said that people are facing shortages of flour, wheat, sugar, vegetables, cooking oil, poultry, milk, eggs, medicines and commodity prices are out of reach of the masses.

The PML-N president also commented that the reason for inflation in the country is the government because every day their corruption scandals are being reported.