PTI govt to provide justice to people : Imran

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as per its vision is committed to provide justice to countrymen at their doorsteps.

The Prime Minister stated this while speaking to a delegation of Faisalabad Bar Council which called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem, MNAs Raja Riaz Ahmed, Raza Nasrullah Ghuman, Shaikh Khurram Shahzad, Nawab Shair Waseer, Faizullah Kamoka, Farrukh Habib and Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan.—INP

