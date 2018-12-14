PTI govt to protect each and every penny of masses: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that PTI government will protect each and every penny of the people adding that those, who have illegally benefited of their influence, will have to pay back every penny of the usurped amount. Punjab government has set its directions in the first 100 days and targets have been pinpointed. Meanwhile, indiscriminate action has been initiated against the powerful land grabbers during the campaign against encroachments. So far, as much as seven lakh, 59 thousand and 428 kanal precious state lands have been recovered from various squatters. The total cost of the retrieved land goes to billions and trillions of rupees which is almost equivalent to the development budget of the Punjab province. In fact, this is not an ordinary achievement as indiscriminate action has been initiated at such a large scale for the first time. The PTI government has shown no leniency to anybody during this operation while no government could dared to take action against the land grabbers in the past. The credit goes to the PTI government that it has initiated vigorous action against the powerful land grabbing mafias soon after coming to power.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam here today. Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and spokesman to Punjab government Dr. Shahbaz Gill were also present.

Giving a detail of retrieved state lands across the province, Chief Minister elaborated that 56264 kanal land has been recovered in Lahore. 22788 kanal state land is recovered in Gujranwala division and another one lakh and 36 thousand kanal land is retrieved in Faisalabad division.

Similarly, 7350 kanal in Rawalpindi division, four lakh five thousand and 665 kanal in DG Khan division, 14563 kanal in Bahawalpur division, 36 thousand kanal in Sahiwal division, 56284 kanal in Sargodha division and another 24 thousand kanal state land has been recovered in Multan division, respectively. All the concerned departments have taken custody of their recovered lands and a data-bank has also been established for its best utilization.

Meanwhile, anti-encroachment committees have also been established at the level of districts and utmost effort has been made so that hapless segments and people engaged in small-scale businesses may not be disturbed.

Chief Minister said that four different camp offices of Chief Minister were set up at Jati Umra, 96-H Model Town, 180-H Model Town and 41-S DHA in the past. On the contrary, I don’t have any camp office, he added. During the previous tenure, more than two thousand security officials were deployed for Chief Minister and four camp offices.

Now, only 60 officials are performing their security duties. Previously Rs. 55 crore was spent from the state resources for the security of Jati Umra and not a single penny has been spent in this regard in our government, he said. PTI government has also made a saving of Rs. 30 lakh in the head of petrol every month in CM Office.

Giving a detail of expenditures of Punjab House Islamabad during the previous tenure, Chief Minister said that as much as Rs. 6.37 crore are still pending against political and other persons associated with the previous government. We have cancelled the booking of illegal occupants of Punjab House and notices have been issued to them.

He added that Rs. 64 crore and 96 thousand are pending against Dr. Asif Kirmani; Rs. 96 lakh are pending against Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and Senator Mushahid Ullah has to pay Rs. two million. Similarly, Anusha Rahman has to pay Rs. 2.3 million and Rs. 39 lakh are also pending against former Advocate General Mustafa Ramday.

