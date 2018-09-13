PTI govt to probe cost of metro projects: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal government had decided to investigate the cost of metro bus projects initiated during the tenure of the previous government.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, he shed light on the cost of metro projects and other plans which were the brainchild of the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) government.

According to Chaudhry, the Punjab government was to pay Rs8 billion in subsidy for the three metro transit projects. He said that three public transport projects were sub-standard and the cost of the Islamabad metro project was Rs45 billion.

He said that the federal cabinet has given approval to end the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development (CAD), adding that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will work under the interior ministry.

“No increase of income tax on salaried class”

Responding to a question regarding reports of a planned increase of the income tax rates for salaried individuals, federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that no such plan was under consideration as yet.

“Often times, newspapers print headlines about things that never happen. They said the price of gas and electricity is being increased, but it wasn’t true. There were newspaper reports today of the government increasing income tax rates for the salaried class. Nothing like this has happened either,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the finance bill would be sent to parliament for approval.

Speaking on the subject of the dam fund, he said that it will be exempt from income and withholding tax.