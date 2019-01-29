PTI govt to fulfill commitments made with nation

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the present government will fulfill all the commitments made with the nation in accordance with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The initiative of construction of inexpensive housing project in three cities of the province is one of the steps towards fulfilment of commitment.

The Punjab Minister for Housing was addressing the press conference held at DGPR, today in connection with housing projects being initiated in Renala Khurd (Okara), Chishtian and Lodhran. He was accompanied by Chairman Punjab Housing Taskforce Yaqoob Tahir Izhar and General Secretary Atif Ayub.

The Minister disclosed that 6000 housing units would be constructed in three cities under first phase under which housing unit at ground floor comprising three marla would cost Rs. 1.75 million and housing unit at first floor would cost Rs. 1.6 million whereas housing unit of five marla at ground floor would cost Rs. 2.3 million and the unit of first floor would cost Rs. 2.1 million. The housing units would be allotted through balloting to the successful applicants and their possession would be handed over to the allottees within one and half year.

The Minister said that all basic amenities like school, hospital, playground and internet etc would be made available in these schemes. Overseas Pakistanis having domicile of these districts would get 5% discount in the projects. Moreover, one donors’ block for families of deceased employees of police and army who sacrificed their lives for the country and their widows would be provided houses free of cost.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that past governments had announced mere promises with the public for provision of Roti, Kapra aur Makan and done nothing for their welfare. Only 2000 housing units under Aashiyana Scheme were constructed by those rulers who are confined to jails on the basis of corruption.

