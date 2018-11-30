PTI govt to focus on culture, tourism for reviving economy: Abbas

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Sindh Assembly, Syed Muhammad Abbas Jafri has said that Pakistan has great potential for generating business and economic activities through cultural and tourist events and the PTI government would focus on promoting culture and tourism for better revival of economy.

Abbas Jafri said that every year many religious and cultural festivals were celebrated in Pakistan and by registering them at world calendar; Pakistan could attract more international tourists and make these events an important source of flourishing business and economic activities.

He was exchanging views with President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Ahmed Hassan Moughal, during his visit to Chamber House on Friday. Former President Sheikh Amir Waheed, former Senior Vice President ICCI M. Naveed Malik, Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Hussain and others were also present at the occasion.

Syed Muhammad Abbas Jafri said that after the 18th constitutional amendment, culture and tourism have been transferred to provinces. He said PTI with allies has government in three provinces and by developing close cooperation with Sindh, PTI Government would try to promote culture and tourism across Pakistan in order to bring positive change in the lives of people and improve the economy.

The PTI MPA said the promotion of culture and tourism will also promote national harmony and unity in the nation. He said Pakistan was major producer of textile products and efforts would be made to improve the skills and expertise of our textile designers in collaboration with international brands.

Syed Abbas Jafri said that Pakistan has also great potential for growth in fashion designing and government would make efforts to further strengthen this area. He stressed that the private sector should come forward and cooperate with the government in promoting culture, tourism and other sectors that would help in putting the economy on the path of sustainable growth.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that Pakistan could earn billions of dollars by promoting culture and tourism as the country has some of the best tourist spots in the world. He said that security situation has improved and the government should focus on developing tourism spots on modern lines. The road infrastructure to tourist destinations should be improved.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal stressed that the government should promote tourism industry on public-private partnership basis and to announce incentives for private sector for investing in this sector.—INP

