‘PTI govt to facilitate farmers’

Staff Reporter

Chichawatni

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Noman Ahmad Langrial has said that the PTI government will use all available resources to facilitate the farmers for enhancing per acre production.

Addressing a gathering of cultivators here on Sunday he said an effective policy was being made against fake fertilizer and seed. He added that cases would be registered against people involved in this illegal business. The Minister further said that all necessary facilities to enhance per acre production would be provided to the growers across the province.

