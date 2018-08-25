PTI Govt to ensure quality education to every child: Shakoor

The Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will take measure to impart quality education to every child and the role of social and welfare organizations in this regard is very important.

MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Rotary Club Karachi Gateway here on Friday.

He said that social and welfare organizations working in education sector have important role in bringing educational revolution.

Addressing on the occasion Nusrat Wahid MNA said that the promotion of quality education in the country is on top priority of the government.

She said that reforms will be introduced in education sector to improve its performance.

She said that the work has been started to bring educational reforms for provision of quality education to everyone.He said that social and welfare organizations working in education sector have important role in bringing educational revolution.

Nusrat appreciated the role of the Rotary Club, Karachi Gateway, for its social and educational activities.She said that reforms will be introduced in education sector to improve its performance.

The meeting was briefed about the educational and social activities being done by the Rotary Club.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp