PTI govt to develop 20 new tourist destinations in five years: Raja Khurram Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : The upcoming government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has devised a comprehensive plan to promote and uplift the tourism sector, under the plan government would develop 20 new tourist destinations in five years, each year four.

PTI Leader Raja Khurram Nawaz told state-run media that PTI government would open all guest houses to the public. He said that PTI assured in its Manifesto 2018 that our government would promote Pakistan as “Asia’s Best Kept Secret” in the global tourism market in order to boost tourism.”

He said that PTI government would also undertake the uplift of the accommodation infrastructure and transport services across the country for the provision of 5 star facilities to the tourists.

He said that entrepreneurship would be aggressively encouraged, especially by SMEs, to boost economic value and job creation in the tourism industry.

He said that according to PTI manifesto, the process of tourist visas would be improved, in particular for tourist groups which is a commendable initiative.

