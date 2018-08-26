PTI govt to bring back looted money from abroad: Barrister Naseem

ISLAMABAD :Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring back the nation’s looted money stashed abroad.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan about Pakistan was very clear.

It was evident from the revolutionary decisions taken at the first cabinet meeting, that the prime minister wanted to put the country on path of speedy progress, he added.

About the National Accountability Bureau laws, he said hiding assets was a crime and corruption as per NAB Ordinance. The cases against Hassan and Hussain Nawaz would be fought in the British courts, which, he hoped, would respect the decisions of Pakistani courts.

Share on: WhatsApp