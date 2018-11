Lahore

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken fresh loan amounting 764 million dollars. According to details, during July-October fresh borrowing stood around $1.584 billion while during July-August borrowing stood around $820 million.

New government has borrowed $232 million from China, $329 million from commercial banks and $72 million from Islamic Development Bank. In fiscal year 2019 (FY-19) government expects to borrow nearly $9.691 billion.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp